PRIZM (PZM) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $788,627.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001558 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,944,089,150 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

