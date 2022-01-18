Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.75

Shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procept BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

