Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $818,860.24 and $14,101.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.41 or 0.07458072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.81 or 0.99765379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Professional Fighters League Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

