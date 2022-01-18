Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Short Interest Down 27.9% in December

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

PGRW stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Progress Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

