Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,950. Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 82.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 8.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

