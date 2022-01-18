Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.15

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 159688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLNK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Project Angel Parent LLC will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

