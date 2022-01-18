Project Pai 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $623,844.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $623,844.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00105409 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,791,172,670 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,081,869 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

