Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s Largest Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 3.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Prologis worth $253,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 55.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after buying an additional 255,152 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $152.01. 21,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

