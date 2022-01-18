Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558,774 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 1.3% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Prologis worth $346,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,194,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,942,000 after buying an additional 757,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 31,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $151.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

