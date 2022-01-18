Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,860 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Prologis worth $726,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

PLD opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

