Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 25,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,705. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.