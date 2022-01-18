PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Sells $20,108.25 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $20,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84.

PRO stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. 344,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 14.9% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 324,407 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 64.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 250,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 40.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 122,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PROS by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PROS by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 85,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

