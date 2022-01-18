ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Up 4%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $34.90. 6,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 793,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 559.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 115,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,193 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

