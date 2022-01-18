ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $71.87

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.87, but opened at $68.16. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $67.64, with a volume of 525,611 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

