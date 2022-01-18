ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $33.50

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $35.19. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 1,215,497 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.