Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

PTGX stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

