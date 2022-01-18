Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,519 shares of company stock worth $3,591,560 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,517,000 after buying an additional 87,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,499,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 109,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

