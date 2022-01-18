Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.95

Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.95 and traded as high as $17.09. Provident Financial shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 5,164 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter worth $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.