Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.87

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.