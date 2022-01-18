PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

PTC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.08. 35,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.11.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $127,313,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

