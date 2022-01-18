Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 7,070 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $49,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

