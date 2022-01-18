Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,267,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Snap as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Snap by 14.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Snap by 1.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 59.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.01.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390,015 shares of company stock valued at $75,561,772.

SNAP traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. 673,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,901,750. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

