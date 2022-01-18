Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,189 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.09% of CSX worth $58,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

