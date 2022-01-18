Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,131,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,862 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 2.20% of Sana Biotechnology worth $93,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,870. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.22.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

