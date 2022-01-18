Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $111,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,900. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.84 and its 200-day moving average is $221.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

