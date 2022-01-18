Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $122.38 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $122,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $583.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

