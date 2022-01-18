Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $176.93 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $176,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,018,000 after purchasing an additional 202,585 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.05.

CRM stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.02. 67,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a PE ratio of 126.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,109 shares of company stock worth $96,812,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

