Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $51.85 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 263,008 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 240,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $275.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

