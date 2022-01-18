Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $58.58 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Marriott International worth $58,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Marriott International stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.