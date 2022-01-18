Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $77.80 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,970 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $77,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536,880. The company has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.21.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.