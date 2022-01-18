Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $88.21 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,584 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $88,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.70. 145,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,343,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $67.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

