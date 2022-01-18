Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482,511 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 763,790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $82,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. 390,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,596,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

