Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,092 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Xilinx worth $54,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after purchasing an additional 368,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,280. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

