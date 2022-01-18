Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,720 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Prologis worth $116,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $152.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day moving average of $141.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.