Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Public Storage by 152.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Public Storage by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after acquiring an additional 233,872 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $361.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a one year low of $218.58 and a one year high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

