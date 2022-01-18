Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Cap Achieves $12.55 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $13,752.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.29 or 0.07521938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,567.44 or 0.99852735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007613 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,086,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

