PutinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Cap of $893,581.83

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $893,581.83 and $82.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

