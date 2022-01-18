Puzo Michael J Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 2.4% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NVS opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.