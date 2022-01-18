Puzo Michael J Has $11.48 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.6% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,215,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 52,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 107,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,947,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.63.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $370.08 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.79. The stock has a market cap of $363.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

