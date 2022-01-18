Puzo Michael J Has $12.81 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 4.1% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after acquiring an additional 841,874 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,784,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 841.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.50 and a 200-day moving average of $308.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

