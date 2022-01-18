Puzo Michael J Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.1% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

BDX stock opened at $262.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.77 and a 200-day moving average of $249.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $265.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

