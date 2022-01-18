PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $226.97

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.97 ($3.10) and traded as low as GBX 195.80 ($2.67). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 197.60 ($2.70), with a volume of 225,446 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a market cap of £847.16 million and a P/E ratio of -49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.97.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

