Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Minto Apartment Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$31.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

