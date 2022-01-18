Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$264.14 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

