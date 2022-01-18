QASH Market Cap Reaches $25.80 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $25.80 million and $179,116.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

