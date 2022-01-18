Qbao (QBT) Market Capitalization Hits $385,103.63

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Qbao has a total market cap of $385,103.63 and approximately $53,603.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

