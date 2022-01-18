Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $32.65

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.65, but opened at $31.21. Quanterix shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 864 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,430. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 49.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

