Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,883.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $23,883.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,979.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.04 or 0.07472786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00336918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00909486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00076790 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00483290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00257306 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,763,295 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

