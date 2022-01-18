Quark (QRK) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Quark has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $3.95 million and $53,097.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,664,045 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.