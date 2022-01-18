QuarkChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.50 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $113.34 million and $1.50 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars.

